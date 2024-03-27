New York Subway | Amid a wave of violence that shakes the subway, a man is pushed onto the tracks with fatal consequences.

Increase in police officers Not stopped from being human Thrown on the New York subway tracks The victim was killed by another subject during Monday night.

The incident took place at the station 125th Street in East Harlem, Northern Manhattan When known as a man Carlton McPherson He pushed the victim onto the subway tracks as the convoy was passing by. The assailant could be arrested and it was found that He has a long history of mental problems.

The death adds to an already long list of violent incidents in the subway that forced New York Police Department to double the presence of elements with 800 new soldiers were deployed A few hours before this incident.

The police They joined 750 National Guard troops which, by order of the Governor, had already been determined to protect the more than 450 stations that make up the New York subway network, Kathy Hochul.

New York subways have increased police presence Getty Images

Serious crime on the New York subway is on the rise

Authorities have reported that crime has declined in the metro NY; however, Serious crimes have increased by up to 50% From January, compared to the same month in 2023.

A few days ago, one tourist threatened another before starting a fight in which he was stabbed several times. A third man who managed to take the gun from him and later shot him dead causing terror among users.





Also read

Leonardo Schwarz





In another incident A woman lost both legs after pushing her partner Last October, a woman was hospitalized after an argument on the train tracks after a deranged man pushed her against a train entering the station.

Another episode of subway violence, One person was killed and five others were injured during the firing at a Bronx station last February.