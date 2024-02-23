Seaplane crashes near Miami cruise terminal: Seven passengers rescued unharmed

Seven passengers unharmed after a seaplane crashed into a main channel in a shocking incident, prompting a spectacular rescue operation

A seaplane carrying seven people crashes near the port of Miami (PortMiami) on Friday afternoon. teams of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue They immediately intervened at the scene main channelNorth side of the harbor and between MacArthur Causeway. The accident occurred under circumstances that are still being investigated, but it is noteworthy that all passengers were rescued from the water unharmed.

Pictures taken by In the dead itself They revealed the single-engine aircraft tilted on its side, the propeller still moving, a sight that drew the attention of bystanders. “Everybody was out of the plane and out of the water.”declared Sky 10 A spokesman for the rescue organization, allayed fears of possible casualties.

Infobey managed to capture how the plane partially sank after the crash (Infobey)

The incident prompted a significant deployment of rescue forces, including Many boats, who went to the spot to certify the safety of the passengers. fortunately, None of the people involved were injured And he was taken to a triage center for medical evaluation, which confirmed the success of the rescue maneuver.

According to data from FlightAwaretook off from the ship Palm Beach International Airport at 1:04 pm, but was last seen on radar at 1:37 pm local time.

This CBS News Miami Reportedly, due to the accident, the eastbound lanes MacArthur Causeway Significant delays were experienced, as emergency care and rescue operations required traffic redirection, which affected mobility to and from Miami Beach.

In addition, uncertainty arose as to whether the incident could affect the schedule of cruise ships entering and leaving the port, although no specific details were given regarding schedule changes.

The cause of the accident is being investigated (Infobae).

Currently, the authorities are investigating the set of factors leading to the incident. The concern is highlighted by how an apparently routine flight ended in an emergency situation that mobilized numerous rescue services and temporarily altered normal flow in one of the busiest areas. Miami.

The response team’s efforts to deal with this tragedy are a reminder of the importance of immediate intervention in critical situations and the ability of emergency systems to ensure the well-being of citizens and visitors to the region. The community appreciated the effectiveness of the rescue operation, which managed to avoid any significant loss or damage in an event that had the potential for more serious consequences.