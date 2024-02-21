“He’s killing me”: Son of Venezuelan woman killed in Florida tries to stop to save his father

The dimensions of the tragedy that rocked the Sanckler Rincon family and shocked the Pembroke Pines community continue to emerge; What the five minors experienced on February 8 has only recently been revealed in detail.

by Univision

Veronica Rincon de Sancler, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly killed that day by her husband, Jorge Sancler, 62, who is currently in custody. What started as a normal day turned into a nightmare, with five children losing their parents and abandoning them.

The chaos and confusion that reigned outside the home at 1440 Lacosta Drive West, where police, firefighters and a SWAT team arrived, did not compare to what was happening inside, when a father allegedly stabbed his wife to death. was While they were preparing their children’s lunch boxes.

There were five minors in the family home when it all started. The eldest of the Venezuelan-born couple’s children — a 15-year-old teenager — heard his mother’s screams and went downstairs to see what was happening. He is considered a father in the kitchen. After dragging the woman, he allegedly attacked her with a large kitchen knife, suddenly he says she screamed: “He’s killing me.”

The boy confronts his father to defend his mother

After hearing this, the young man tried his best to separate them, pushed his father and tried to ask for help. The police report shows that the man took another knife and the minor believed he was going to attack him, so he tried to defend himself. To knock it out, hit it. Punched him in the face, causing him to fall and drop the knife.

At that moment the boy grabbed her by the head and dragged her into the garage, where he locked her. He ran to his mother, but she was bleeding so he called 911 for help.

When agents arrived, he led them to where the badly injured woman lay. They rushed her to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died shortly after from multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and torso. He also had several wounds on his back.hands for trying to defend himself.

