Goodbye action! Find out how to travel to the United States without a visa

Is it possible to travel to the United States without a visa? The answer is yes, but it’s not for everyone. However, we will tell you the way and maybe you are one of the lucky ones who can apply for these visa exceptions in the northern country.

If you are a citizen of one of the dozens of countries with access to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), you can enter the United States without a visa! The VWP allows you to visit the United States for tourism or business for a maximum period of 90 days.

Do you want to know if your country participates? Consult the complete list on the official VWP website: https://www.usa.gov/es/solicitud-esta-programa-exencion-de-visa.

If you are not on the list, don’t worry, you can apply for a nonimmigrant visa through the United States embassy or consulate in your country. Of course, in the case of Cuba, this five-year B1 or B2 visa is not issued in Havana and you have to travel to a third country like Guyana or Nicaragua.

Visa-free travel to the United States

Another update that we always remember is that although many citizens of European countries such as Spain, Italy, Germany, etc. do not need a visa to the United States, from January 2021, if you were in Cuba, you will have to request one. Mandatory tourist visa. because? Since that date, the island has been on the list of countries that the United States has vetoed for “supporting terrorism”.

A few additional recommendations never hurt. Regardless of whether you need a visa or not, make sure you meet all the requirements for entry into the Northern Territory.

Applying for visa or ESTA authorization (in the case of VWP) can take time, so don’t wait until the last minute. And the information given here is general. We recommend that you contact the immigration authorities in your country to obtain accurate and updated information.