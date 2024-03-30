7 people taken to New York hospital for observation after “severe turbulence” on United Airlines flight

(CNN) — Seven people were taken to a New York hospital for observation after experiencing severe turbulence on a United Airlines flight Friday night, according to the local EMS chief.

The flight, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, was forced to land at New York’s Stewart International Airport on Friday night after what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) described as a “passenger medical emergency”.

United Airlines said one passenger on United Flight 85 disembarked due to a medical incident and “several other customers were treated by medical personnel for possible motion sickness.” The airline noted that there were strong winds at Newark.

A total of seven people were taken for observation after the disturbance, according to New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Bigg.

“Upon arrival, our first emergency services unit encountered the flight crew who said there was severe turbulence during landing at Newark and that they had been diverted to New York International Airport and informed our team that they had several people complaining of nausea on the plane. There were people, chest pains, turmoil,” Bigg said.

He added that there were about 319 people on board the Boeing 787 flight, which landed safely at Stewart International Airport, according to the FAA and United. According to United, the plane later flew to Newark after refueling.

Bigg said there were no serious injuries on board, but some passengers complained of nausea, vomiting or dizziness.

“We evaluated about 30 people and took 7 people to a local hospital for observation only, with no serious injuries or illnesses,” he said. “Most people just wanted to check into the local emergency room.”

CNN’s Yan Kaner contributed to this report.