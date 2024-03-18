Here’s why Kanye West would force Bianca Sensori to wear provocative clothing



Bianca Sensori’s outfits that are too daring in public have often come under fire and Kanye West himself has been accused of being original, such as when he declared 2024 as the year of no pants in early January. Experts spoke about the controversy in comments relayed by the newspaper Marka, which investigated the question.

Since their union, couple Kanye West and Bianca Sensori have made headlines in the press, such as sporting shocking looks during their recent visit to Paris. A girl’s clothing choices are a matter of debate. She has appeared in light and controversial outfits in recent weeks. Rumors persist that the style was imposed by her husband Ye. People close to the Australian architect condemn the certain “control” of the American rapper towards his partner. Media Marka copied an expert’s analysis on the subject from an interview with MailOnline.

Mention the reasons for Bianca Sensori’s bold outfit!

According to the public relations expert, Ye is trying to repeat the promotion tactics of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but in a more provocative way. He doesn’t hesitate to go to the point of inciting controversy while stirring up a certain discomfort among observers: “Kanye understands the power of provocation and trying to create buzz on the Internet”.

“I think a lot of people are starting to feel uncomfortable, despite everything he’s said, with the idea that he can do whatever he wants with his partner,” analyzes this expert. He continues: “There’s a line to be drawn between those who think this is about control and those who believe this woman is consenting and fully participating in this grotesque appearance. But it is a strange sight in which everyone participates and some enjoy these quite candid photos”.

He concluded by referring to the fact that Kanye West “exploited” Bianca Sensori for publicity. However, he makes it clear that it is possible for the young woman to consent to this strategy put in place by her husband. However, the latter criticized Kim Kardashian for some of her daring outfits. He now bears them with Bianca and attracts a lot of attention from the media as well as the paparazzi.