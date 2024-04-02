Austin Butler is a masterclass in costume tailoring for the Dune 2 promo

Austin Butler has left no one to learn from when it comes to fashion. The 32-year-old actor, who topped the bill thanks to his role as Elvis Presley in 2022, is currently in full promotion. Dune 2 With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh. A five-star cast with co-stars who have mastered the art of the red carpet look, as evidenced by Zendaya’s robot-woman outfit from the Mugler archives a few days ago in London. In the face of such bravery, Austin Butler is no exception.

Known for his looks in minimal clothing with aesthetic expression in the 1950s and 1970s, the young man is not to be outdone during the press tour of Denis Villeneuve’s new film. Thanks to the help of his stylist Sandra Amador (Lady Gaga’s stylist, incidentally), Austin Butler managed to intensify his presence. red carpet Combining modern cuts and nostalgic impulses with suit jackets with structured shoulders, such as flared pants and other heeled leather ankle boots that he loves.

From Givenchy to Saint Laurent, a brand to which he is particularly loyal, including a Louis Vuitton look by Pharrell Williams, a unique silhouette from Sabato di Sarno’s first show for Gucci, or a custom-made blue-grey suit by Valentino, whose is opposite. Dune 2 Shows the full extent of his talent when it comes to talking about costumes.