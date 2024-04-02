Entertainment

Austin Butler is a masterclass in costume tailoring for the Dune 2 promo

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Austin Butler has left no one to learn from when it comes to fashion. The 32-year-old actor, who topped the bill thanks to his role as Elvis Presley in 2022, is currently in full promotion. Dune 2 With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh. A five-star cast with co-stars who have mastered the art of the red carpet look, as evidenced by Zendaya’s robot-woman outfit from the Mugler archives a few days ago in London. In the face of such bravery, Austin Butler is no exception.

Known for his looks in minimal clothing with aesthetic expression in the 1950s and 1970s, the young man is not to be outdone during the press tour of Denis Villeneuve’s new film. Thanks to the help of his stylist Sandra Amador (Lady Gaga’s stylist, incidentally), Austin Butler managed to intensify his presence. red carpet Combining modern cuts and nostalgic impulses with suit jackets with structured shoulders, such as flared pants and other heeled leather ankle boots that he loves.

From Givenchy to Saint Laurent, a brand to which he is particularly loyal, including a Louis Vuitton look by Pharrell Williams, a unique silhouette from Sabato di Sarno’s first show for Gucci, or a custom-made blue-grey suit by Valentino, whose is opposite. Dune 2 Shows the full extent of his talent when it comes to talking about costumes.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Emma Stone’s Improbable Double Photobomb Puts on Lipstick Mid-Oscars

2 weeks ago

10 Irish actors who almost won an Oscar before Cillian Murphy

3 weeks ago

MCU fans come together for “Devastating” anniversary

February 27, 2024

‘Scream Queens’ stars, ranked (No. 1’s net worth is more than $100 million bigger than No. 2’s!) | Abigail Breslin, Ariana Grande, Billie Lord, Diego Boneta, EG, Emma Roberts, Evergreen, Extended, Glenn Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Keke Palmer, Kirstie Alley, Lucian Lewiscount, Naseem Pedrad, Nate Worth, Nick Jonas Nash, Oliver Hudson, Riley Schmidt, Scream Queens, Skyler Samuels, Slideshow, Television | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button