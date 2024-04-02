“Such a random mix of people”: Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler enjoy the ultimate dinner party

When Hollywood royalty meets hip-hop royalty, it makes for an unforgettable evening.

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler came together for a dinner party at a private residence in California. The dinner with big shots of cinema and music was documented by none other than the rapper’s son Champ Medici, born Cordell Broadus, who took to Instagram to share a glimpse of this star-studded night in Malibu.

The 27-year-old captioned his post as ‘Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop’, adding that they had ‘dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers’. In a photo shared by her, 32-year-old Elvis star Austin was caught with 80-year-old Hollywood mogul Robert, flanked by 52-year-old Snoop. . All three had happy smiles on their faces.

The scene is casually set with an open box of sprites in front of Snoop, visible objects including a jar, an ashtray, possibly an iPhone, and two hardcover books with “Photography of the Motion Picture” in their titles adorning the coffee table. .

Hollywood meets hip-hop as Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler gather for a meal

share icon

Image credits: cbroadus

The champ also shared some candid moments and a few clips in the Instagram carousel, including one of Robert and Snoop exchanging some playful banter.

“You didn’t know I had Italian in my blood, huh?” the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper told the Taxi Driver actor.

“I knew,” replied Robert.

Moments from the star-studded gathering were shared by Snoop Dogg’s son

share icon

Image credits: cbroadus

People were delighted to see the three stars together under one roof.

“I call this fire,” said one, while another said, “This is so dope!”

“Hey! Snoop Dogg, Robert DeNiro and Austin Butler having dinner together wasn’t on my bingo card…” said another.

“Oh, I love DeNiro.. looking good boys!” Another added.

“This is super dope!” Fans said online after seeing the stars together

Snoop, who has been married to Shante Broadus since 1997, shares three children with her: Korde, 29, daughter Corey, 24, and Champ. The rapper is also father to 25-year-old son Julian from a previous relationship and grandfather to six grandparents.

Robert, on the other hand, celebrated the arrival of his daughter, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year at the age of just 79. His extended family includes daughter Drena, 52, and son Raphael, 47, with ex-wife Diane Abbott. In 1995, De Niro and his former partner, model and actress Touki Smith, welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, now 28. In addition, he has two children with his ex-wife Grace Hightower: Elliott, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12.

Some netizens wondered if the stars are working on a film together