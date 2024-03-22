Here’s what happened to the cast of the first Thor 13 years later

First movie ThorThe fourth feature film of MCUwas created by Kenneth Branagh And was released in 2011. It was already 13 years ago, and casting So a lot has changed. No Chris Hemsworth has Natalie Portmanpasses through there Idris ElbaToday we find out what became of it 2024.

#1 Thor / Chris Hemsworth

Has debuted in the series Summer BayChris Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the MCU. He is a regular in thriller and other action films like Tyler Rack, Available on Netflix. If All his films are not very successful, He regularly plays leading roles on screen, and will do so again in May FuriosaThe new trailer of which has been released, and Transformers One.

#2 Jane Foster / Natalie Portman

The film is revealed to be very young LeonNatalie Portman then saw her career explode with the role of Padme Amidala in the prequel. Star Wars. Alternately in blockbusters and small-budget films, she is known for her excellent performances, especially in well-lit ones black swan. She tried her hand at directing several times, such as with a feature film A story of love and darkness In 2015. She has been awarded numerous times and received in 2023 Deauville Talent Award for his entire career.

#3 Loki / Tom Hiddleston

After becoming a huge international star playing Loki in the MCU, Tom Hiddleston has collaborated many times with famous directors Like Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen or even Guillermo del Toro. However, it has been years since his last four films appeared in a non-Marvel-related feature film that was part of the famous cinematic universe. Despite its international fame, Tom Hiddleston continued to appear regularly in the theater.

#4 Odin / Anthony Hopkins

At 86, Anthony Hopkins doesn’t seem to be stopping. A talented actor, he has also tried his hand at directing, producing and writing during his career. His most iconic role in cinema has probably been the cannibal Hannibal Lecter. (BAFTA and Oscar for Best Actor), while he also shone on television thanks to the series Westworld. He has acted in dozens of films with great directors since the 1960s.

#5 dr Erik Selvig / Stellan Skargaard

From art dealer Luthen Rael in the series Star Wars EndorIn passing by Baron Harkonnen Dune and its sequel, Stellan Skarsgård has played several notable roles in major American blockbusters and Scandinavian productions. The Swedish actor also starred in a mini-series in 2019 Chernobyl. She used to wear heavy makeup for her roles, Who likes CGI: In addition to Baron Harkonnen, we can cite the example of Bill Turner’s role. Pirates of the Caribbean 2 And 3.

#6 Phil Coulson / Clark Gregg

As Phil Coulson, Clark Gregg has appeared in five MCU films as well as the series Marvel: Agents of SHIELD. Despite numerous film appearances, none of his roles in other films have really marked his career. We will still note that in 2023, he was featured in the series Pathe killer And Florida Man.

#7 Darcy Lewis / Kate Dennings

Aside from his appearance in the MCU, Kate Dennings is best known for her role as Max Blake in the series 2 Break Girls and Jules in the series Dollface. In cinema, we can quote his appearance Super blonde And A night in New York. The latter earned her several nominations for “Best Actress in a Musical or Dance Film”.

#8 Laufey / Colm Feore

For 14 years, Colm Feore made a name for himself in the theater world, getting increasingly important roles (Romeo, Hamlet…). Before launching in cinemas. On television, you may have seen him in the series Umbrella Academy And Borgias.

#9 Wolstagg / Ray Stevenson (died 2023 at age 58)

Accustomed to supporting roles in blockbusters, Ray Stevenson was also known to appear in the series Rome, Dexteror more recently Ahsoka. This was unfortunately his last appearance on screen, as he died suddenly in May 2023, aged just 58, while filming the Frank Ciota film. Casino in Ischia.

#10 Sif / Jaimie Alexander

Appears through the role of Jesse Hollander in the series Kyle XYJaimie Alexander then established himself thanks to the Marvel films and series Blindsportin which she appears. But it was her casting as Sif that allowed her to increase her film roles and make a name for herself in Hollywood. And for the general public.

#11 Frigga / Rene Rousseau

After making her debut as a model, René Rousseau then ventured into cinema, in which she was noticed through acting. Deadly weapon 3 In 1992. It then experienced a golden age throughout the rest of the 90s, before a series of commercial and critical failures in the 2000s. movies Thor So mark a gradual return to the screen for him after being away from it for a few years. On the other hand, since 2019, we don’t see him in cinema or television.

#12 Fandral / Joshua Dallas

Joshua Dallas is known for playing Prince Charming in the series one timeBut even that Ben Stone Inn Manifesto. Obviously, his role as Fandral in the movies Thor also contributed to his fame. He has had no other significant roles in cinema, but has voiced several characters in animated films, including Pig Frantic Pig. Zootopia.

#13 Heimdall / Idris Elba

Best known for his roles as Stringer Bell in the series spoiled And especially in the John Luther series Luther, Idris Elba is a popular actor who is highly bankable (Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious,: Hobbs & Shaw, Prometheus, Pacific Rim…). Players were also able to find him in the DLC Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty. He has also produced several films and directed a feature film in 2018, yardy. In 2024, he will voice Knuckles again in a spin-off of the films Sonic.

#14 Hogun / Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano has starred in dozens of films since the early 90s and has received numerous awards for his performances. He is also a musician and has a band called Mach 1.67, which he formed with filmmaker Sogo Ishii.

#15 Hockey / Jeremy Renner

Appeared in the franchise Mission Impossible And Jason BourneJeremy Renner is primarily associated with Hawkeye, who also had the rights to his own series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On January 1, 2023, the actor made headlines after miraculously surviving an accident, After being run over by his snow groomer, he was forced to undergo emergency surgery and recover from no fewer than 35 fractures. After months of informing his fans via social media, he appeared in public with a cane for the first time in July.

#16 Nick Fury / Samuel L. Jackson

No Jurassic Park For the presentation of Star WarsBy MCU, Samuel L. Jackson has starred in numerous successful films, some of which have become cult. This is especially the case with Quentin Tarantino, of whom he has long been one of her favorite actors (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Django Unchained…). Today he continues to play in numerous productions. is the latest one ArgyllDirected by Matthew Vaughn, with whom he had already worked Kingsman.

