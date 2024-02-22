Emma Stone’s forgotten debut in one of the funniest series of the 2000s in which she played a mean girl

Emily Stone was 15 when she convinced her parents to let her pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Using PowerPoint. It’s called “Project Hollywood,” and she details her plans to move to California (with her mother), be home-schooled, and audition for television and film. Banks! She leaves him Arizona Natal with his mother, and the two settled in Los Angeles. “It’s crazy that they accepted it. I wouldn’t have approved it. Everyone should go to high school and get a diploma.”She will confess The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s 2004, and for him, the road to glory runs through it A reality TV-show. She participates in it In Search of the Partridge Family on VH1. The objective? Discover the new stars of the reboot of Atlantic’s hugely popular musical sitcom from the 70s. At the end of this singing competition, Emily lands the role of Laurie. Too bad, only one pilot will be produced.

How Malcolm “Made” Emma Stone

She then lent her voice to Ivana Tipton, a dog from London Zack and Cody’s palatial life. And in October 2005, he appeared in an episode of the series medium. under the name of Riley Stone. Because yes, in the meantime, Emily found out that there was already an actress named Emily Stone, and so she chose this other name.

“I was 16, I hadn’t done much, and I said to myself, ‘I can be anything I want. What do I want to be called?’ So I went through the list of names and chose Riley”she explained Interview Magazine.

Except she’s not used to the name at all. And the new role will reinforce the idea that she still needs to change. kept to play in Malcolm, she has a revelation. ” I had an identity crisis because everyone was yelling ‘Riley!’ And I didn’t know who they were addressing. So I changed my professional name to Emma, ​​as my mother always calls me.” We can add to this that Emma is close to Emily and most of those close to her call her that. And in March 2006, it was under its recognition for the first time.Emma Stone That we find it in an episode of the funniest series of the 2000s: Malcolm.

title in this episode JusticeHe is a victim of Lois whose wrath he will incur. As Malcolm France site recalls, his son was Rees “The victim of a bad prank by four popular girls in high school, who believe that a secret admirer is interested in her before humiliating her. Lois then decides to take revenge on her son. » Emma plays DianeShe’s one of the “mean girls”, and she’s going to have a hard time.

The world is stone…

It may not be the role of his life, but immediately, Emma Stone Begins the sequence of roles. In spring 2007, she was one of the protagonists of Drive. In this series, Nathan Fillion (future the castle), unfortunately – or fortunately – it has been canceled after four episodes Catastrophic hearing.

During the summer, she made her film debut with the comedy Schoolboy Supersavior which is a hit. It will never leave the big screen. or nearly so. Emma, ​​one of the most talented actresses of her generation, an Oscar winner, can do anything. Like recently, including reruns of the TV series Maniac And the curse. More cerebral than Malcolm !

