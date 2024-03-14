A simple link allows the AI ​​to generate a complete product page

Amazon is introducing a new generative artificial intelligence tool for third-party sellers on its platform. They will be able to copy and paste a product page link from another site to get the same page on Amazon, saving them valuable time.

© Envato

The Amazon store is increasingly powered by artificial intelligence (AI). She takes on the role of a salesperson with Rufus AI, guiding the buyer to the right product, but above all writing product descriptions. Sellers no longer need to write a dedicated page themselves: Amazon offers to take care of it for them with its AI.

Artificial intelligence writes product descriptions on Amazon

The latest initiative in this field, the possibility of using a simple link to get to the product page on Amazon. The company, represented by Mary Beth Westmoreland, vice president of seller experience, describes the functionality on its blog.

Specifically, the link provided by the third-party vendor must bring the AI ​​back to a page on its site. The bot will collect all the relevant information about the product and then put it back into shape on the Amazon store. This product page cloning service will save Amazon sellers valuable time.

Amazon warns third-party sellers that in order to clone the site’s product page, they must be the owner, rights holder, or licensee to use its content. The e-commerce giant wants to be uncontrollable: if sellers do not meet these conditions, Amazon will take legal action against them.

Amazon sellers save time with AI

If sellers cannot copy all of the seller’s marketing terms, the functionality will still be useful. For example, even if a third-party iPhone seller doesn’t have the right to copy Apple’s marketing line, it can still get all of the product’s technical features right away, without tediously copying. It will then be able to remove copyright infringing content.

The feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to US sellers in the coming weeks. It is still unknown if the functionality will come to France and the European market more widely, especially due to the European law on AI that has just been adopted. In addition, there may be differences between stores in each EU country: in France, unlike Germany, the deadline for returns remains 30 days.

This isn’t the first generative AI tool Amazon has offered sellers. More than 100,000 people have already asked AI to generate their product description directly, without going through a link. According to Mary Beth Westmoreland, this tool is very effective: about 80% of AI-generated pages are barely retouched.