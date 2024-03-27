Here’s how to recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed lips with this product for less!

Between the strawberry makeup and the clean girl look… Hailey Bieber never stops writing trends. Justin Bieber’s wife, the founder of cosmetics brand Rod, has made makeup a real institution. And she doesn’t hide it! On the social network TikTok, Kendall Jenner’s best friend does not hesitate to share Beauty tutorials. included to create his signature “glossy lips”, a glossy mouth like creamy dessert look.

The product used to create Hailey Bieber’s glossy lips

Indeed, in a video shared in August 2023 on the Chinese platform, the beautiful blonde explains how to achieve hers. Everyday lip makeup. Facing the camera, he then begins to draw his mouth using a nude pencil. Starting with the outline, she draws a thin line down the center of her lips to create more dimension. After that, she applies a layer of her road brand lip balm. A product that has gone viral, but is not in everyone’s budget.

@haileybieber Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treat 8/28 9am pst. 🍓☺️ @rhode skin ♬ Original Voice – Anne Corzen

This is where Lanolips comes in. The Australian cosmetics brand has just unveiled a brand new hydrating lip balm, 101 Glazed Donut. His goal? Offer unparalleled shine, leaving a luster to envy Alcoholic perfume on his way. A treatment inspired by the original Lanolips 101 formula, infused with ultra-hydrating lanolin. Which can be used on many parts of the body, including lips, elbows, cuticles… your lips deserve a little glossy dessert!

Linolips

Glowing skin, shiny nails… a trend with endless variations

If the glazed lips trend has caused quite a stir in the beauty industry, it’s far from the only one.Hailey Bieber has made her “glossy” look a true institution. It all started when she appeared on her Instagram account naked, with slightly chrome nails. A manicure then called “glitter nails”, which spawned many other trends.

Glowing skin is proof: Victoria’s Secret models never hesitate to flaunt it. The secrets to her perfect and glowing skin Daily. And they lie in the use of peptide-based, ultra-nourishing and hydrating products. It’s what made her road skincare brand a global success: everyone snaps up her signature clean-girl look products. And we understand why!