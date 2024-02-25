Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied spotted on the streets of Los Angeles with their kids, despite split rumors

The American actress was photographed with her family in Los Angeles this Thursday, amid speculation of her split from Benjamin Millepied.

When ignoring rumors makes sense. Natalie Portman was photographed strolling the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 22 with her husband, dancer Benjamin Millepied, and their two children, Aleph (12 years) and Amalia (6 years). Emerging from a family lunch, the Oscar-winning actress was seen smiling, consulting her smartphone behind XXL sunglasses.

The Rajinda Sandesh However, one couldn’t help but notice that the actress and director, whose couple is rumored to be on the rocks, was not wearing a wedding ring on her left ring finger.

” data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

Constant silence

For months, there has been speculation about Natalie Portman’s alleged split from choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whose life she has shared since 2010 after they met on the set of Black Swan. Despite the rumours, the main parties involved have never commented. Last summer, several British and American tabloids claimed that Benjamin Millepied was having an affair with a 25-year-old woman. when Vanity Fair When Natalie Portman was asked this week about the media coverage of her marriage and her marital problems, the actress responded in one sentence: “It’s terrible, I don’t want to contribute to it.” End of discussion.

Listen to scams