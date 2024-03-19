Iggy Azalea “Team” – Listen Full Song in High Quality – All-Noise

Finally, Iggy Azalea has made a comeback. She has finally released the full version of her latest and much-anticipated single “Team”. She earlier teased her fans with a teaser. But this weekend, she finally decided to let them listen to the full and high quality audio.

The Australian rapper needed to release the track this week because of the response she received when she released the teaser last week. Some fans and other singers also started saying that they didn’t think it was Iggy singing in “Team”. It looks very different. So this is the only way for Iggy to prove she’s hers – give them the song and let them decide.

Before releasing the song, Iggy made sure the song got plenty of airtime on the radio. Her label secured her a lucrative radio deal which meant her song would play at the top of every hour for a whole day. This means you are sure to hear it on the radio today. You can also stream it on iTunes and Spotify.

Iggy Azalea is really excited after releasing “Team” as it is the official lead single from her upcoming studio album “Digital Distortion”. The album will be released sometime this year via Def Jam and Virgin EMI.

This new single from Iggy is the kind of hard-hitting urban jam we didn’t expect from him. But she is out to prove that she can be successful on her own, fans will definitely give her space and listen to her new single without much criticism. You’ll have to listen to this new single to form an opinion about Iggy’s efforts to go out on her own. You can stream it below.

