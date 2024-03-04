Is maple syrup really a good substitute for white sugar? This is determined by the dietician

A few days ago, we told you about yacon syrup and its multiple properties. Today, we’re looking at another alternative to white sugar: maple syrup. Is it really good for your health? Nutritionist Stephanie Drew weighed in on the topic France Blue. Here are his findings.

Made from boiling maple sap, this syrup is as natural as honey or agave syrup. According to nutritionists, it therefore “contains nutrients that are interesting for our consumption.” However, she qualifies these comments by insisting on the fact that “like agave and honey syrup, these also remain sweet products”, and therefore recommends consuming them in moderation.

After a quick analysis of the nutritional values, the verdict comes: “The amount of sugar is 58 grams per 100 grams of product.” Maple syrup is therefore less sweet than honey, which “can have about 80 grams of sugar per 100 grams.” As for white, dry sugar, “it’s 100%,” adds Stephanie Drew.

Besides being slightly lower in calories than other sweeteners, maple syrup has a major advantage: its taste. This is a very important fact to consider because enjoying your taste is important.

In summary, maple syrup is better for your health than white sugar, if you limit your consumption. Although it comes from a tree, its name “syrup” actually betrays its glycemic index of 55, which is therefore in the high average.