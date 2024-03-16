How to lose 3 kg weight in 60?

Losing 3 kg seems easy, but at the age of 60, in addition Slow metabolismChanges in body composition eg Decreased muscle mass AndIncrease in body fatIt complicates the process of losing weight, making it difficult to achieve the goal.

First of all, it needs to be adopted A healthy and balanced lifestyle. It is necessary to limit the consumption of fatty, sugary and industrial products. Do them a favor Fresh food and are rich in essential nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

Various factors complicate weight loss after 60

l’Hydration It also plays an important role in weight loss, especially after the age of 60. Maintaining adequate hydration can support your metabolism, suppress excessive appetite, and promote the elimination of toxins. It is recommended drink water and D’Include hydrating foods for your diet.

Do not skip any meals. Depriving your body of essential nutrients and energy can disrupt your metabolism and lower resting energy expenditure. In addition, skipping meals can lead to Loss of muscle mass rather than fatwhich slows down Metabolism and complicates long-term weight loss.

Exercise and quality sleep

Regular exercise is essential To lose weight after the age of 60. He Strengthens muscles, improves mobility and increases endurance. Choose and integrate activities that suit your physical condition Muscle strengthening exercises in your routine to maintain muscle mass and increase metabolism.

a Quality sleep East necessary to lose weight. Create a sleep-friendly environment in your bedroom and practice Relaxation techniques before bed.