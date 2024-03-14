Discover the March 2024 event game that will change your life forever!

Fellow gamers and pop culture lovers, it’s time to dive into the upcoming games leaving the Xbox Game Pass catalog in March 2024. And guess what? Among them is a big game that is very popular in the community!

Every month, Xbox Game Pass has surprises in store for us with a variety of games. March looks promising after the busy month of February. Unfortunately, this also means that it’s time to say goodbye to certain titles that will be leaving us. And this time, there are three games that are going to be packed, which have been very successful. We would have preferred to keep them longer, that’s for sure.

First, there is Shredders, a game for snowboarding and extreme sports enthusiasts. To excel in this field, you have to follow the paths and show your best techniques. Available on Xbox Game Pass until March 15, it’s a gaming treat to try. And who knows, maybe you’ll fall in love with it and want to buy it next!

Then there’s the big one: Ni no Kuni: Revenge of the Heavenly Witch Remastered. This JRPG, the result of a collaboration between Level-5 and Studio Ghibli, is magnificent with a captivating story and magnificent music compositions. This popular title is also leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15, 2024, so if you haven’t started it already, it’s going to be hard to finish it in time.

Finally, let’s finish with Hardspace: Shipbreaker, a game where you play as an employee responsible for breaking up space hulks. A complete experience combining management and puzzle game in a sophisticated environment. Essential for Xbox Game Pass which will be leaving us on March 15th.

And for those who are already mourning the loss of these games, fear not! Great surprises are coming in March 2024 with highly anticipated releases. We can already mention Diablo 4 on March 28, which will be accompanied by Open Roads, a promising independent game. Beautiful people in perspective for our greatest enjoyment as gamers! The party starts tomorrow with Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Get ready for an explosion of fun!