Free PlayStation Plus games in February

The month of February brings with it a wave of excitement for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as Sony unveils an exciting selection of free games. Prepare to be amazed by the diverse lineup of titles that promise to transport players to extraordinary worlds.

Foamstars | PS4, PS5

Foamstars is made by Square Enix A shooting game Two teams where in the third person Four players compete with foam. This substance serves to attack and defend against opponents, while allowing surfaces to be created for quick movement.

Rollerdrome | PS4, PS5

Released in the summer of 2022, Rollerdrome initially garnered attention with it Artistic direction Really original and successful. Developed by Roll7Rollerdrome maintains its commitment to extreme sports and this time highlights roller skating.

However, the action takes the front, along Roller skating requires performing tricks in a dedicated arena Get ammo and eliminate your opponents. Everything happens in slow motion in front of a passionate audience, making for memorable sequences.

STEELRISING | PS5

Designed by French studio Spiders, Steelizing takes place in Paris, where Louis XVI has deployed an army of automatons to quell the ongoing revolution. You take on the role of Queen Marie-Antoinette’s personal automaton, responsible for intervening to please her husband. This game offers that Adjustable difficulty Those who simply like to savor this original story and explore a well-modeled Paris.

