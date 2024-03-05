Don’t miss out on this Parkside chain sharpener for just €24.99!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Unlike a file, which only moves back and forth, the chain sharpener allows you to file each link at a different angle, thus ensuring the best performance of your device. With Lidl, find this chain sharpener at an affordable price that will change the way you work.

How to identify a dull chain

It exists Some warning signs Indicates that your chain needs sharpening.

If you observe that The chain does not penetrate the wood Without putting extra pressure on the power unit, Sharpening is likely to be necessary.

there Producing fine sawdust instead of large chips Another indicator is by your chainsaw.

Presence of smokeEven with good lubrication, The fact is that the chainsaw cuts crookedly or moves only in one directionAnd Critical position of vibrations during sawingThere are also signs of pale teeth.

PSG 85 C2 Chain Sharpener from PARKSIDE®

Thanks to this sharpener offered by Lidl, Compatible with all 3/8″ size chainsaw chains on the market, bBenefit from itHigh precision sharpening without changing the stiffness of your chainsaw chain.

This device, With dimensions of 28.5 x 16 x 22.7 cmis suitable for 0.325 and 0.25 linksIf you use 3.2 mm thick grinding wheels.

she Equipped with adjustable chain guide and steel stopperBoth adjustable, as well as a Custom sharpening angle.

LED lighting integrated into the sharpening area Allows you to work even in low light conditions.

The sharpening head has an automatic resetWhile the motor works quietly with minimal vibrations.

There is a sharpener Protected against accidental restart and overloadAnd that is Ergonomic handle For easy daily use.

Includes accessories as well as technical specifications

PARKSIDE is a chain sharpener Supplied with a sturdy base for bench mountingincluding Two fixing screws and 104 mm corundum sanding discAlready assembled.

Here are the technical specifications of the device:

Connected Power : 85 Watts

: 85 Watts Motor rotation speed : 5000 rpm

: 5000 rpm Disc diameter : 104 mm max

: 104 mm max Disc thickness : 3.2 mm

: 3.2 mm disc bore : Ø 22 mm

: Ø 22 mm Power cord length : 1.8 m

Find this Parkside chain sharpener now at Lidl Priced at €24.99.

