Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince

Police patrol the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Armed gangs tried to occupy police buildings in the capital during the night from Friday to Saturday. Other official buildings were reportedly attacked.

Heavy gunfire was reported on Friday evening, March 8, near Haiti’s presidential palace in the capital Port-au-Prince, according to information from the EFE news agency. Gunshots were heard throughout the evening, with the city’s central districts, such as Turgeau, Pecot, Lalu, Canape-Vert, particularly tense, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. Jocelyn Villiers, director general of the National Port Authority (APN), said the port was the scene of scenes of looting. The police managed to secure part of the compound but looting of containers continued there.

Residents took shelter fearing attacks by armed groups. Residents contacted by AFP claimed to have witnessed the clashes “Between Police Officers and Bandits”. The latter apparently wants to take control of the police buildings located on the Champ-de-Mars in the center of the capital. According to Jacqueline Charles, correspondent for Miami HeraldThe Home Ministry was engulfed in flames during the night from Friday to Saturday, and gangs also attempted to attack the Supreme Court building.

Criminal gangs, who control most of the capital as well as roads leading to the rest of the region, have been attacking strategic locations (police stations, prisons and courts) for several days in the absence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They are demanding resignation, as is a section of the population. The island, in the grip of chaos, entered a state of emergency last Sunday when armed gangs attacked several prisons, causing thousands of their inmates to escape.

Meanwhile, the prime minister and interim president, who were in Kenya seeking agreement for an international force to fight Haitian gangs, arrived in the US territory of Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The United States asked him earlier this week to speed up the political transition as armed gangs seek to oust him.

About 23 “major gangs” operate in the capital, controlling 80% of the territory. They are grouped into two main coalitions engaged in turf wars: the “G9 family” led by Jimmy Charizier, aka “Barbecue” and G-Pep. But many of their leaders have joined forces in recent days in attacks against strategic sites in the country, with calls for Ariel Henry’s resignation. “Unity is the only way for gangs to gain far-reaching influence over what happens in the country now and to shape the next government.”Robert Fatton of the University of Virginia explains, however, doubts that their connection “Opportunist” can last

“Toward a Civil War That Will Lead to Genocide”

Jimmy Charizier, aka “Barbecue”, Port-au-Prince’s most powerful gang leader, who controls a good half of the city with thousands of men in his service, including many ex-police officers like him, was summoned in late February. To overthrow the Prime Minister. “If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide”He recently disclosed this during a press interview.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has invited representatives of the United States, France, Canada and the United Nations to a meeting in Jamaica on Monday to discuss the outbreak of violence. “Critical Issues in Stabilizing Security and Providing Immediate Humanitarian Assistance” Discussions will be held, said President Mohamed Irfan Ali of Guyana, who holds the rotating presidency of the regional body.