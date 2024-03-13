In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders quit forming a government

Geert Wilders in The Hague, January 24, 2024. Ramon van Flyman / AFP

Geert Wilders will not become Prime Minister. The Islamophobic leader of the Dutch far right (Party for Freedom, PVV) quit forming a government on Wednesday March 13, failing to win the support of the parties he was negotiating with.

“I can become Prime Minister only if all parties in the coalition support me. This is not the case. I would like to (form) Right hand cabinet. Less asylum and immigration. Dutch in 1. Love for my country and voters is greater and more important than my own position »He wrote onAlmost four months after the assembly elections, when he regularly expressed his desire to lead the country after his party’s big victory.

Dutch media previously reported that a breakthrough in the talks could pave the way for the formation of a government “Urparliamentary” or political experts. Its exact composition must still be defined, but the leaders of the four parties in the talks – including Mr Wilders – should, in this scenario, remain deputies.

Government members should be appointed by political parties: according to the press, they can be appointed from within the ranks of parties in the broadest sense or even from outside the political environment.

“Good” and “intense” discussions

In the highly divided Dutch political system, where no party is strong enough to govern alone, the announcement of results usually marks the start of months of negotiations. Geert Wilders initially tried to form a government majority with the liberal VVD party, the agricultural party BBB and the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party, but Peter Omtzigt, the leader of the NSC, abruptly withdrew from the talks. The dismal state of Dutch public finances.

Mr Omtzigt has previously raised concerns about Mr Wilders’ manifesto, a climate-skeptic and Islamophobic text, which specifically advocates banning mosques and the Koran, as well as leaving the European Union. The departure of the champion of the fight against corruption sowed uncertainty over the formation of the government. daily life Allgemeine Dagblad Then described these negotiations “Prediction of Disaster”.

Former Labor senator Kim Putters, who was later appointed to oversee the talks, managed to bring the leaders of the four warring parties back to the negotiating table. Political parties are ready to take action “The Next Step” In forming the government, he announced on Tuesday at the end of two days “good” And “intense” Discussions He is to hand over the report on Thursday.

The outgoing prime minister, Mark Rutte, is currently managing affairs while waiting for a new government to be formed, but is also the favorite to lead NATO. The mandate of Jens Stoltenberg, the current Secretary General of the Alliance, ends on 1er Since the October elections, the intention to vote in favor of the PVV has increased.

