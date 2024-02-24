He won 178,367 euros in the lottery and decided to give part of his winnings to the employees of Tabac Press.

necessary

In Bart in Dubs, a village newspaper regular won the jackpot, pocketing €178,367. Generous, the customer decided to give a part of his winnings to the manager and employees of the organization.

It is a beautiful story that happened in the tobacco press “La Campenot” in the small village of Bart in Dubs. We must believe that the establishment is fortunate as it has registered many significant gains in recent years.

On January 27, it was a regular who had a chance to win a jackpot of 178,367 euros thanks to option 2 at a cost of 0.80 euros. A more than profitable investment for this resident of Voujeancourt who quickly came to validate his ticket at the weekend before returning to collect his winnings.

“A very generous gesture”

However, the beautiful story does not stop there, the manager of the tobacco press, Jerome Baty, tells our colleagues from Eastern Republicans. “This gentleman comes to play the lottery three times a week, he made a very generous gesture for my team and myself, he gave us each an envelope with the money inside. It touched us.”

A generous and loyal customer, as Vijay did not stop him from continuing to play his lotto tickets every week at the same establishment. Jérôme Batty hopes that his client’s beautiful story will be repeated regularly in his establishment.