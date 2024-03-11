Amazon will allow 30 days to return the product!

Historically recognized for its flexible 30-day return policy, the e-commerce giant has decided to revise this period downwards by introducing a new deadline of 14 days for the return of many items. This decision, which will come into effect April 25, 2024The platform represents a turning point in the consumer shopping experience.

Which products are affected?

The new rule applies primarily to electronic products, such as computers, digital cameras and routers, but also includes video games, Blu-ray movies and music CDs. The move aims to standardize Amazon’s return practices with a legal minimum of 14 days, according to the laws of many countries where the company operates. A rule that has long been implemented by many of its competitors, but it’s what sets Amazon apart from the rest.

It is important to note that certain products benefit from exemption from this new policy. Amazon-manufactured devices, including Fire Series TVs, streaming boxes and tablets, as well as refurbished electronics sold under the “refurbished” label, will continue to have a 30-day return period. This difference reflects Amazon’s commitment to providing increased flexibility for its products.

Quick returns to reduce costs

Reducing return times is seen as Amazon’s strategy to optimize its operations and reduce costs associated with returns. By limiting the period during which customers can return products, Amazon hopes to reduce the volume of returns, an aspect that has a direct impact on the company’s logistics and finances.

For consumers, this change implies a shorter reflection period to evaluate their purchase. Consumers now need to be more decisive and potentially plan their purchases more carefully. However, Amazon assures that the return process will be as simple as before, with clear indications on return rights and deadlines indicated below the price of products on the platform.

In addition, the return process on Amazon remains unchanged: you can still initiate a return through the “Your Orders” section of your account. Amazon offers reimbursement in the form of a credit to your Amazon account or via bank transfer.