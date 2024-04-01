Spain’s transport minister has accused Oigo of dumping

The Spanish transport minister, on Monday April 1, strongly criticized SNCF Oigo’s low-cost subsidiary. Oscar Puente, in an interview with Onda Cerro Radio, accused the French firm of selling at a loss to increase its market share in passenger transport at the expense of Spanish national company Renfe. Pedro Sánchez’s leftist government, he said, was studying the possibility of censuring Oigo before the National Markets and Competition Commission. (CNMC).

While the railways signaled the liberalization of the market “Positive Things”Especially leading to a drop in prices, Oscar Puente speculated that it was “Decline to unsustainable levels” For companies competing for the market, such as Renfe, Oigo and Irio, a subsidiary of the Italian public company Trenitalia. Oigo is present in Spain from May 2022.

Competition has reduced prices by 40%

In an article published on Monday under the title “Open war between Ministry of Transport and OIGO due to continuous drop in prices”.Catalan daily La Vanguardia Citing a CNMC report on high-speed trains, this three-way battle has led to a 40% drop in prices compared to three years ago when Renfe had a monopoly.

According to a Barcelona daily, the Spanish government believes that the pricing policy practiced by Oigo is not possible without the agreement of the French authorities, as SNCF is a public company.