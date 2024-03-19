Thunderclap at Lidl that will sell electric bikes in France with 100 km of autonomy and at a great price!

German brand Lidl will start marketing electric bicycles in France under its own Crivit brand from next Monday, March 25. Certainly, the Lidl electric bike has an integrated motor in the rear hub and LG battery – placed directly in the seat post – with a capacity of 360 Wh, for an advertised autonomy of 100 km And a full charge time of 3 hours 30 minutes. The battery, Lidl clarifies in its press release, is easily accessible and therefore practical to remove or replace. In addition, the machine has an LED screen, which shows the battery status in real time, but also the selected assistance mode, lighting under the saddle, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and Schwalbe puncture-proof tyres ! And that’s not the end, because the two-wheeler also includes a torque sensor that automatically adapts to the required power, and therefore without manually changing gears.

Competition can be shaky

And Lidl intends to keep up with the competition, so its new electric bike will offer a luggage rack, mobile phone holder (always very practical) or even front/rear lights and mudguards as standard. In other words, an electrically assisted two-wheeler that is primarily efficient, much more than that in any case. Its previous electric bikes were sold in several European countries. A machine that requires no maintenance before 20,000 km (especially thanks to the carbon belt) promises a steep discount.. Lidl’s electric bikes, particularly well equipped, will be sold in France next Monday exclusively on its website, at a very aggressive price considering the services offered. €1,199Except for public assistance!