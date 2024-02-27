He crosses the street with an Apple headset, police respond

Police in San Diego, California responded to the release of Apple’s virtual reality headset Apple Vision Pro. For “pedestrian safety,” it asks users to remove their helmets when crossing the street, BFMTV reports.

Available February 2 in the United States, the Apple Vision Pro is generating real excitement. Many internet users have released stunning videos to reveal the features of the American giant’s helmet. For his part, event producer Michael Ciccone shared a video in which we see a man crossing the street with a helmet firmly strapped to his head, very close to intervening police officers.

Do not use helmet on the street

Shocking images that left San Diego police “distracted”. “Keep your virtual experiences on the sidewalk and cross streets the old-fashioned way, eyes wide open to the real world, without obstacles or distractions! asks the San Diego Police Department on Instagram. The manufacturer Apple itself has warned its users that its product should be reserved for “controlled indoor and outdoor spaces”.

Apple specifies that the Apple Vision Pro should not be used “on or near roads, streets, or any other area where moving objects pose a risk of collision.”