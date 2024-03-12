Apple is just starting to develop its M4 MacBook Pros

Development of the next MacBook Pro series has just “formally begun,” Mark Gurman said during a series of questions about Apple abandoning its automobile project.

These MacBook Pros will be equipped with the M4 generation of processors, but journalist Bloomberg Says more. Apple has not yet completed the transition of its range to the M3 platform. This is done for all its laptops, even the iMac, but there are (semi-professional office machines) left: Mac Mini, Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Last year, Apple surprised by launching two generations of MacBook Pro in less than 12 months: the M2 Pro/Max in January and their successors in November.

Till date there are few rumors about what this upcoming laptop will bring. The Economic Daily Last month reported that Apple plans to significantly increase the processing capacity of the neural engine in the M4 and its cousin, the A18.

Still as part of this Q&A, Gurman said a word about the processor Apple’s vehicle could carry. Apparently this would include the equivalent of four M2 Ultras – the most powerful Mac Studio and Mac Pro have only one – and its development was practically complete.

From Titan to Titanic, how Apple’s car sank before rolling