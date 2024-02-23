An Xbox Series X without a disc drive could be released this summer! | Xbox

While Microsoft recently announced that it will have “new hardware” to introduce during the end-of-year holidays, it appears today that the Xbox series will be released in the summer.

The drive-less Xbox series

The unofficial concept of the drive-less Xbox series

In any case, this is what leaker eXtas1s suggests in an eXputer article published a few hours ago. According to “close sources”, Microsoft plans to release the driveless Xbox Series X between June and July of this year:

Microsoft is currently working on releasing a white Xbox Series X without a disc drive, sources close to eXpressor have revealed confidential images to confirm this. The all-digital console is expected to be released between June and July, but it may be slightly delayed.

Unlike the current Xbox series

Taking rumors seriously?

Obviously, these are rumors and the existence of a 100% dematerialized Xbox Series X has not been confirmed by Microsoft. However, remember that eXtas1s has already proven in the past that he has reliable information on Xbox’s plans.

Microsoft significantly revealed the exact release date of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 before its official announcement, and we owe it to the leak of the Starfield Collector’s Headset again before its official announcement.

Also note that, in last September’s Xbox leak, the Xbox series has changed” and “There’s a lot to be excited about now and in the future.” So it’s hard to know if this 100% dematerialized console will be released during the summer.

If this is the case, then the “new hardware” that Xbox should be talking about later in the year could be an actual “mid-gen” console, rather than a simple “refresh” of the current Xbox series, wait before knowing for sure. .

Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments what you think about these rumors and if you’re ready to buy an Xbox Series X without a disc drive today.