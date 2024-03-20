Overwatch 2: Blizzard relaxes economy and makes all heroes freely accessible – News

From season 10, it will no longer be necessary to go through that The war is over To get new heroes. Of course, newcomers will still have to complete the tutorial quests before accessing the full cast, but this will make accessing the new characters much easier for all players. Blizzard also intends to limit FOMO – the fear of missing out on exclusive content – ​​by putting everyone’s legendary cosmetics back on sale. Battle pass A few seasons after their first release. A new dedicated store will list these modular costumes and their variations. While the details are not yet clear, the new currency in the game will be involved. Finally, weekly missions and quests Battle pass Free will now offer premium currency.

PvE in danger?

Despite these positive changes, the news of the day remains half-baked Hero shooter From the blizzard. Kotaku spoke to former employees on condition of anonymity and the PvE content, however purpose NoOverwatch 2, may be canceled due to recent layoffs by Microsoft. “If they intend to produce more, they fire all the employees working on it“, confirms an anonymous source.”Maybe they could find another way to make it happen, but most of the overwatch team’s fired employees were working (on PvE).“

According to Kotaku’s sources, the PvE campaign’sOverwatch 2 Distilled over the years with three missions every 18 months. Former developers accuse their management of wasting work time by using the concept of “blizzard quality”, a quality standard.Nebulus“Essentially serving to avoid making decisions.”An executive will appear and ask, “Hmm, but is this snowball quality?” » It always comes from management or directors. (…) Honestly, if they made a decision (any decision), Overwatch 2 will be delivered years in advance.“Teams will loop from the beginning of development to refine the same content in a never-ending quest. Kotaku suggests that all story missions will currently be playable, whether completed or in a working prototype state.

For now, playersOverwatch 2 Must be satisfied with the “Invasion” mission pack. Three scripted missions are sold in 15 balls where four players must team up to defeat hordes of robots. Let’s face it, it’s skinny. Still according to Kotaku’s sources, the developers have hinted at their fears about the public reception of PvE. Adapting a hero’s PvP-oriented skills to this new format will be a particularly big hurdle. But despite these concerns, management would have gone straight ahead, blinders firmly in place. “In almost every team meeting, you ask, “What do we do if it doesn’t work?” You can hear questions like I don’t think it will work well. What if the players are disappointed? » And the superiors replied: “Don’t worry. Everything will be fine. We believe. »“