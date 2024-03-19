Judith Godreshe: “Like when Britney Spears…”, this surprising parallel made by the movie star

This 49m The Caesar ceremony on 23 February was marked by a moving speech by Judith Godreche. The actress recently accused directors Jacques Doillon and Benoit Jacquot of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

The actress gave a speech of rebellion so that this “art” is no longer “used as a cover for the illegal trafficking of young girls”. Then many celebrities reacted.

Judith Godresche: Her speech during Caesar

During her speech, Judith Godrech specifically asked: “For some time now, I’ve been talking, I’ve been talking, but I can’t hear you. Or rarely. where are you ? “. she then said”Is it possible for us to face the truth, to fulfill our responsibilities, to be actors, actresses, of a universe that calls itself into question?

The actress was widely appreciated By the seventh art personality present in Olympia on February 23. Subsequently, many actors and actresses reacted like Ludivine Segnier in the Clique show.

Ludivine Seigneur compares Judith Godreche to Britney Spears

A question was asked by Mouloud Achour this Thursday March 14 in the Clique program, Ludivine Segnier first explained that she was moved When Judith Godreche’s courageous speech, the room rose. But then the actress claimed thatThere was no support, political and concrete action then

Kim Chapiron’s wife later told Mouloud Achour that she was Surprised by Judith Godreche’s words. “What’s terrible is that we didn’t know she was under the influence, she was a victim of violence in her personal life.” she confessed. Then the actress made a surprising parallel: “vsIt’s like when Britney Spears came out of her conservatory And we said to ourselves: ‘This girl was in immense trouble and the world praised her without knowing that no one had seen it’. And It is this collective blindness that is terrible And we need to question it as soon as possible!”