Bella Porch Talks ‘Living Hell’, Shares Secret To Perfect Tiktok

Bella Porch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Miley B’s “M to the B” garnering over 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has received 412 million views.

“I didn’t expect my first music video to be such a hit. I am very grateful,” she says Billboardof Tetris Kelly in a new interview.

More from Billboard

The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (August 11), and the song addresses her inner struggles. “’Living Hell’ is about my toxic relationship with my mental health. I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD and it’s something I’ve struggled with for most of my life,” she explains. “That music video is really about my childhood. I grew up in a yellow bedroom – my bed, my curtains, my wall, the tiles on the floor. I really like that color because it cheers me up even if I’m struggling with a lot of negative emotions. In the music video, you can see me covered in paint and it was basically me covering myself with this fake reality that I was happy inside even though I was sad.”

Porch also recently toured with Blackpink, who she says she would “love” to collaborate with. “They’re amazing,” she says. “I hung out with them and they were really sweet. Rose and I painted our nails together and it was so much fun.

As for the secret to the perfect Tiktok, Porch reveals, “Honestly, you just have to be yourself. When you know that it doesn’t matter what people think about you, you create great content.

To wrap things up, the Internet star shared some insight on what fans can hope to get from her upcoming EP. “When you listen to my music, you will feel empowered and confident and appreciate who you are,” he says.

Watch the full interview above.

Click here to read the full article.