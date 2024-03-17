Hailey Bieber freaks out the internet in almost transparent lingerie

For the latest Victoria’s Secret campaign, Hailey Bieber posed in a series of photos that she shared on her Instagram account. She rocked the web by posing in a semi-transparent ensemble that flattered her figure.

Hailey Bieber poses in lingerie for Victoria’s Secret

The 27-year-old star took to her Instagram account to share some photos from a shoot for famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. Once in the spotlight thanks to their spectacular shows seen by the whole world, Victoria’s Secret has also pushed models, “angels” to the front of the stage, such as Gigi Hadid or Cara Delevingne in particular.

To celebrate the new Victoria’s Secret products, Justin Bieber’s wife posed in a set of lace lingerie. On top are semi-transparent basket-effect cups, with matching panties. In terms of colors, the set is made up of pale pink tones with a turquoise lace border.

Hailey Bieber makes a splash with her Rhode brand

Since the release of Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand on Rhode, the products have been a real hit. After Peptide Lip Tint, Hailey Bieber managed to achieve the smartest marketing move by launching a phone case. His specialty? You can slip in your road lip balm. A product that quickly went viral, especially thanks to TikTok.

