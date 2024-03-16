Hailey Bieber embraces the swimsuit trend for summer 2024

Beauty season is just around the corner… and the ultimate swimsuit trends for summer 2024 are already starting to take shape. Like a return to swimwear fundamentals, bikinis are minimal, in vibrant shades to enhance beachy looks. Through the prism of Instagram, Hailey Bieber She shared some photos from her sunny holiday, confirming the fashion wishes for the coming months.

However she is out in the sun promoting one of her latest products for her cosmetics brand Rode, Hailey Bieber Don’t forget to wear stylish clothes! We found her in a flamboyant, simple and flawlessly cut bikini, which she paired with a cowboy hat, one of the trends of the moment on the catwalk, and a pair of sunglasses with a sporty line reminiscent of the shade of her swimsuit. Get an idea of ​​the trends for the coming months before investing in your first bikini of the season and giving yourself a taste of summer.

Hunza G – Bonnie Seersucker Bikini

