As of late summer 2016, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Still their divorce is not finalized. But believe Us weekly, they are finally on the right track! After months of tough negotiations, Hollywood’s most glamorous former couple have finally found common ground, and the latest financial documents have been filed, according to the magazine.

“Brad just wants to get on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”, told a close friend of the actor. The same source indicates that Angelina Jolie will retain primary custody of him three children The couple’s still-minors: Shiloh (who will turn 18 in May) and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. An arrangement that does not “enjoy” the actor, as he wants to spend more time with his children, “He wants their relationship to be stronger”. But since her ex wants full custody, it’s still a win.

Brad Pitt is in a hurry to turn the page

A divorce that could allow Brad Pitt to turn the page and think about his future Ines de Ramon. Because she is also recently officially divorced from Paul Weasley. “A lot of Brad’s friends have met Ines and they think it’s great because she lets him be himself.A friend of the couple said. They are both ready to commit more to their relationship. Brad and Ines met each other’s families and got on very well with everyone. Ines has become really close to Brad’s mother. They are closer than Angelina.” Bang!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, however, will not be completely done with their conflict. As of 2021, this is the domain Chateau Miraval which is at the center of a long legal battle between the two stars. Initially, they kept it at 60 (for Brad) / 40 (for Angelina). When they got married in 2014, the actor gave his wife 10% of his shares, so that they were equal. But in 2021, without warning the actor and against the promise they made, she sold these shares to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli group owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Scheffler. So Brad Pitt is hoping to recoup 10% of it to maintain control of the property. And for the moment, even if the process continues, justice leans in its favor…

