Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch solo film arrived earlier than expected despite controversy

Elizabeth Olsen’s last appearance in the MCU as her iconic character of Wanda Maximoff was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was last seen in the franchise. Since then, rumors have been circulating that the character is not done in the MCU as he will return in the future. But, in recent weeks, rumors have suggested that Olsen could return to the cinematic universe with the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and a soon-to-be-announced solo film. It seems that the studio is keen to bring back the character despite the actress’ controversial stand against society in the past.

Is Wanda Maximoff really back?

Towards the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seemed like the end of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff came to terms with her supposed death in the film. But with the official announcement of the release of Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, it has been reported that Elizabeth Olsen could potentially return to her role as the Scarlet Witch in the franchise for her solo film in the future. New upcoming Marvel Studios films have been officially announced in recent weeks and rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo film are also swirling, which is expected to be announced at the official D23 Expo. It is speculated that the project will finally be revealed to the public, with the public unveiling of the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at the event.

So far, these rumors suggest that the film in question will be part of the events towards the end of Phase 6, and Maximoff’s return will be catalyzed by the events of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Despite the studio’s efforts to fully prepare for her return to the MCU, it’s worth mentioning that Olsen had some things to say about Marvel Studios that could be considered unkind.

Olsen’s position at Marvel Studios

Despite the fact that the MCU has given her every opportunity to become known to the general public, Olson revealed that there are some things about society that she doesn’t particularly like. She resents being committed to a specific role in the MCU in multiple films over the years, which many actors feel are restrictive. Besides that, she hates the fact that due to contractual obligations, she and many others had to choose between franchises and projects they really wanted to be a part of.

