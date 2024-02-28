This record-breaking international singer becomes the muse of Yves Saint Laurent beauty

Dua Lipa, the 8th most listened to artist in the world, is the new ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

This is news that should delight music and makeup fans alike! whenYves Saint Laurent Beauty Having already sparked curiosity last week, by deleting all the publications posted on his official Instagram, it seems that internet users are not at the end of their surprises.

Dua Lipa is the new face of Yves Saint Laurent beauty

A deleted post usually means a fresh start on a social network. And in this game, Yves Saint Laurent Bute was no exception to the rule. This Monday, February 26, the French house unveiled its new international ambassador: the singer Dua Lipa. A choice that is not really surprising on the web when we know that the British-Albanian artist was already the face of the perfume. Free From 2019. Otherwise, Dua Lipa is also the epitome of a bold, inspiring woman who knew how to conquer the music scene as well as the beauty world with gusto. Today, he is the eighth most listened to artist in the world according to Spotify. Titled “New Rules”, the perfume was launched a year after its success Free Like its muse, 2023 is one of the most worn women’s fragrances. After becoming an icon of her generation, Dua Lipa will work with YSL Beauty to encourage women to be the best version of themselves.

© Elodie Daguin / Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

“Dua Lipa brings her electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to wear makeup, but also to claim who they are and the values ​​they stand for. Her influence empowers them to celebrate their individuality. , encouraging confidence in themselves and their own beauty.” said Stefan Bazzi, International Managing Director of YSL Beauty. For her part, the singer has already appeared wearing a plumping gloss Candy Glazein color n°4 naked In his new music video “Training Season”.