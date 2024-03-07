Football – Mercato – Real Madrid

Haaland – Mbappé: The bomb has been dropped

Published on March 7, 2024 at 7:30 am



Kylian Mbappé in 2024, then Erling Haaland in 2025? Real Madrid’s incredible project is taking shape. The first would have already announced his departure from PSG. He could be joined in a few months by the Norwegian star, who has decided to leave Manchester City next year.

Real Madrid’s efforts may bear fruit. After years of chasing him, the Spanish club will be in an ideal position to land the French star next season. The 25-year-old is reportedly ready to take the plunge and flySpain. But he may not be the only star to join him Real Madrid In the coming months. According to the Spanish press, Erling Haaland hopes to one day sign with the Merengue team.

Haaland does not rule out Madrid’s interest

Asked about his future at Manchester City, Erling Haaland The interest of was not denied Real Madrid. “ I am very happy, especially with people around me. The manager, the directors, the board, I’m really happy, I have to say. I’m just saying, this might be a big headline, tomorrow you never know what the future holds, but I’m happy. You can write it, but you have to write everything I said before. I am happy » Indistinct to the Norwegian striker.

The date of his departure has been announced