Follow the 2024 Australian Grand Prix live

It was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who took pole position on the starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix in 1.15.915. The Dutchman is two tenths ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the McLaren of Lando Norris who took the place after Sergio Perez served a penalty (read here).

Behind, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastre, Sergio Perez George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso complete the top ten on the starting grid for this third round of the 2024 season (see full grid here).

The The start of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix This will be given Sunday March 24 at 5:00 am. in the morning (Paris time). Drivers will set off for 58 laps of racing.

