Madhi Kamara has made history at Stade Brestois

Zapping goals! Football Club ASSE: Gentlemen leaders, what are you waiting for?

At ASSE, where he was trained and captained, Mahdi Kamara left behind the memory of a defensive midfielder who excelled in recovery and was instead inspired in the creation of play. But he was not particularly gifted in front of goal. Just 9 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions with the Greens. But since joining Stade Brestois in the summer of 2022, he has added a string to his bow.

See also: All news from Saint-Étienne

First Brestois to score a hat-trick away from home in L1

As proof of his hat-trick on the Strasbourg pitch (3-0) on Saturday evening. With this achievement, Martegall etched his name in Brest legend as he became the first SB29 player to score three away goals in Ligue 1. Mahdi Kamara now has 7 goals in 57 games with Brest. That’s more goals than ASSE, in half as many matches…

But join the thread! Football Club on WhatsApp so you don’t miss any big news on your favorite club.

Mahdi Kamra became the first player in history to score a hat-trick @SB29 in @Ligue1UberEats out. #RCSASB29 – Stats Football (@Statsdufoot) February 24, 2024