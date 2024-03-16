Sports

Real Madrid files complaint after new racist insults against Vinicius

On the sidelines of this week’s Barcelona-Naples and Atlético de Madrid-Inter Milan Champions League matches, racist and offensive chants against Vinicius Jr. were chanted several times by supporters of the two Spanish teams.

Real Madrid has filed a complaint with the public prosecutor’s office » For some “Crimes of Hate and Discrimination” then ” Racist and hateful insults directed at our player Vinicius Jr »In a press release published this Friday, the Spanish club hinted. “Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks” WHO “Unfortunately, happens often” Against the Brazilian.

The club, which clarified that the prosecutor’s office sought the help of the police to identify the perpetrators of the insult, assured “Continue to work to protect the values ​​of football and the game, and remain steadfast in our fight for zero tolerance against unsavory episodes such as those occurring in recent times.”.

La Liga has also lodged a complaint with the public prosecutor’s office over the incidents, although not its own competition. From Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva showed his support for the player.

As a reminder, on March 26, Spain and Brazil will play a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu, organized in response to Vinicius’ insult during last season’s match against Valencia.

