Guardiola has a player in his sights!

Josep Guardiola was furious with one of his players during Manchester City’s draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

In the den at the Etihad Stadium, the spectacle did not take place during the match, but much later. On Sunday, at the end of the 30th day of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal (0-0), which ended with an equal score, Josep Guardiola made a performance.

The Spanish coach became involved in an altercation between Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Brazilian central defender Gabriel, until the two men had to be separated. The technician from the Citizens, who are third in the standings three lengths behind Liverpool, also reacted by attacking one of his players at the final whistle.

According to images provided by Canal Plus, the former FC Barcelona coach “violently” insulted Jack Grealish, for a few seconds. If the content of his discussion with the English midfielder isn’t clear when watching the video, “Pep” appears to criticize the former Aston Villa resident for his position on the pitch.

117 matches from 2021

A substitute at kick-off, the Birmingham native replaced Mateo Kovacic on the hour mark without disrupting proceedings against the Gunners. The 28-year-old apparently paid the price for all his partners, which he did to his advantage against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Signed by the Mancunian leaders in August 2021 for a check of €117.50 million, Jack Grealish has since made 117 appearances in all competitions, with a statistical record of 14 goals and 17 assists. Appearing 28 times this season, the England international is not celebrating with just 7 starts for 3 goals in 15 Premier League matches. In the Champions League, the number 10 in the group did not appear for the round of 16 second leg against Danes FC Copenhagen (3-1).