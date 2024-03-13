Cyril Hanna joins the Mbappé-Mohamed Henny clash

Yesterday, the Mbappé clan put the influencer Mohamed Henny on notice, who used the PSG player’s name to name a burger sold in his restaurant chain. On the menu, we can also read that it is “ Round baker’s bread, as round as Mbappé’s skull ». This did not please the player’s crowd, who called his lawyers. For his part, Mohamed Henny charged the star of the France team. “The inevitable happened. Terrible news… I am serious with you. Zero lies. I will not hide the fact that this is bad news. There is a football player, an international star, who has filed a complaint against me. I am your serious. My lawyer got the mail today. I’ll read it to you later. I’m not telling you who he is. I’m in shock. I didn’t think he knew who I was. He attacked me, filed a complaint. It took time and money. That’s all he has to do. I’m not hurting anybody. I’m humoring, I’m self-deprecating. I’m here to tease with jokes, but they mean nothing. I’ll see myself before the courts. I am. We’ll see, aren’t you ashamed, that’s all you have to do? Take me to court, file a complaint against me for this, nothing? I’m falling from a great height. (…) There, I from a skyscraper. falls. He has no face. At the same time, he is not human, he is …” But before he could say more, he stopped himself.

A certain Cyril Hanuna reacted to this clash. Near KM7, the host of the show TPMP Defended the 25-year-old against Marseille’s attack. “No, but to tell you the truth, I love Mohamed Henny. How funny! No, but that’s okay, that’s cool. I’m sure Kylian Mbappé doesn’t even know it’s his lawyers or the people who represent him who are passionate. What is certain is that the matter will have to be resolved in court.