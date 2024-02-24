The amazing Ballon d’Or bonus that Mbappé can get at Real Madrid

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

The details of Kylian Mbappé’s contract at Real Madrid are leaking day by day… According to information from Foot Mercato, the PSG striker may have included a clause in his contract with the Madrilenians that could receive him fifteen million euros if he wins. The Ballon d’Or, an individual trophy, is what he longs for. A plausible clause is given that the previous French striker who played for the Merengues, Karim Benzema, also won a million euros in 2022 when he was the winner.

The Golden Covenant

This astronomical sum of fifteen million euros should be combined with an already juicy contract, intelligently negotiated by the captain of the France team and his clan. A net annual salary of between fifteen and twenty million euros, ownership of 80% of his image rights, his beloved episode with the Blues in March 2022, and a signing bonus that ranges between fifty and 120 million euros. Depending on the sources. Already crazy stats that keep falling short of PSG…