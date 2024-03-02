GTA VI Development: Rockstar calls its employees back to the office for the final phase





According to a Bloomberg report, the Rockstar Games team will return to working in offices instead of remotely. Rockstar Editorial Manager provides additional explanation.

GTA VI: The Rockstar team is back in the office

Jane Kolbe, editorial manager of Rockstar Games, announced in a letter to the entire staff dated February 28, 2024 that starting in April, the team will return to working in the office instead of remotely, as has been the case until now. Kolbe details the reasons for this decision.

First, she brings up security concerns with recent data breaches and attacks that Rockstar has endured in recent times. Events that previously resulted in Grand Theft Auto VI’s early beta being leaked, as well as the trailer being leaked 24 hours before its official release.

After that, he emphasizes the “tangible benefits” of having the entire team on one site. She explains how the team’s return to the office will contribute crucial steps to finalize GTA VI in the best possible conditions according to the planned schedule, considering the level of production and the ambition of the title.

Effects of teleworking versus working in an office for GTA VI

Many are wondering how this return to the office in April 2024 will affect the development of GTA VI. Indeed, Rockstar is not the first studio to return to the traditional office work model, as Ubisoft Montreal or Activision Blizzard King have done recently. In the case of Ubisoft, after the company promised teleworking, the team did not welcome the news that they had to return to the office.

While it is true that teleworking has benefited businesses during the pandemic, it has also benefited employees greatly. They can better balance their workload in a more relaxed and less stressful environment, not to mention the benefits of a familiar setting and time optimization. However, it seems that companies now favor returning teams to the office to control and regulate work and development, often to the detriment of the team itself.

In summary, even if the return to the office can be considered good news in terms of the development progress of GTA VI, care will be necessary to avoid any problem of “overwork” during the last critical and intensive stages of the project. , likely to penalize the team and therefore the final optimization of GTA VI. Considering the famous 100 hours per week that the team already had to work to complete Red Dead Redemption II.





