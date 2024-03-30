This mother files a complaint against GTA 5, Call of Duty or even Fortnite because these games would have ruined her son’s life.

Video game addiction is a reality and you should be careful. It is even more true that as a parent, you should impose rules on your children, especially in terms of playtime and spending. Precautions that this mother apparently had not taken, sinceShe sued several major publishers alleging that she had made her son completely addicted to games, which would have ruined his life.

“Addictive Methods”

Complaints against major publishers in America keep coming. No fewer than 6 cases have been filed against Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Roblox, Epic Games, Rockstar and other major game developers and publishers in the last 12 months. Last month, editors tried to reject one filed by an Arkansas mother on behalf of her son. She has accused Roblox, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Minecraft and other popular games of using “addictive psychological characteristics” that allegedly made her son addicted from the age of 12.

Now 21, he spent $350 a month on sports, dropped out of school, was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and anxiety, and experienced withdrawal symptoms such as “anger, rage, and physical outbursts. The complaint further states that The mother did not reduce her video game consumption because she was “afraid” of her son’s excessive anger.

Still in the complaint, we can read that the publishers “Take advantage of the user’s (especially minor) brain’s chemical reward system to create addiction, compulsive use, and further psychological and physical harm”, without warning of dependency risks. The argument is supported by several examples:

Call of Duty: The game rewards players by unlocking weapons and accessories, as described in the complaint. “A Form of Operant Conditioning”And because it offers “Fast-paced gameplay, satisfying graphics and sounds, and other dopamine effects.”

Minecraft: Multiplayer functionality makes you addicted to connect with others. The complaint also states that players with ADHD become “Hyper-focused and addicted to world-building.”

GTA 5: The Game “Includes endless activities and challenges to constantly engage users and ensure they never get bored.”

Freedom of expression as a line of defense

Of course, the publishers completely deny all the allegations against them, and invoke freedom of expression, specifically relying on the 2011 Supreme Court ruling that “games are a medium of expression”.

The plaintiffs say that the language used about the games is very catchy — that is, very entertaining — but that does not give them the right to restrict free speech or to incriminate the person who broadcasts the message.

From the perspective of video game lawyers, The allegations are vague and alarming. With dubious terms like “feedback loop” and “monetization system,” the plaintiffs only want to attack the common, creative features that make games better and more engaging.

The mother says that she feels helpless in this situation. She says that once, she took a box from the house, and her son screamed so loudly that her neighbors thought to call social services because they imagined she was violently attacking her son.

When he started playing these games, I had no idea that there was a multi-million dollar gaming platform and that these games could make my son addicted. I never thought that he would destroy my family, my relationship with him. (My son) didn’t finish high school. He cannot complete a 40-hour work week. He is not interested in movies. He has no friends. He is reclusive and his family cannot contact him.

Now it remains to be seen whether the court will reject or accept the complaint. In this case, a trial should be held.