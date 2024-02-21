Minecraft Add-ons: Bedrock Edition is finally available on the Marketplace!

Extensions, also known as add-ons, are now available in it Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. These add-ons, accessible via Minecraft MarketplaceOffers the possibility to enrich existing or new worlds with the addition of blocks, creatures, items, recipes and other diverse content. Existing mods on Minecraft Java. Users can, for example, integrate special decorative elements or insert dragons into the overworld.

These add-ons present an opportunity for players to personalize their gaming experiences New game mechanics, Design and ventures. They are designed to be accessible to all users, regardless of their technical skill level, and can be downloaded directly. Minecraft Marketplace.

To celebrate this innovation, A collection of free add-ons are offered, allowing users to try them out. The expansion is available for immediate download from the Minecraft Marketplace, including a variety of free and premium options.

Free add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Among the add-ons available for free, we find “ All the wool “No Jiggerbow Productionsoffers more than one A hundred types of wool, including sparkly pink wool. ” Spark pets “No Spark Universe adds Ten species of domestic animals, from hedgehogs to capybaras. ” Other furniture “No Starfish Studio offers more than 20 Furniture and decorations To improve the houses in the game.

Paid add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

at the same time, Premium add-ons are also offered, such as ” Spark Portals “No Spark UniverseOffer Portals of different colors for faster movement in the game, and ” computers “No Jigarbovallows Interactive activities such as sending emails Or monster hunting.

For hiking enthusiasts, “ A hiker’s friend “No Razzleberry adds Equipment Such as walking poles, ice axes, sleeping bags and portable lanterns.

In conclusion, these add-ons offer many ways to customize gaming sessions in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Unfortunately, not everything will be free like in the Java version and you have to expect a lot “Premium” add-ons which allows its authors to be remunerated.

To install the add-on in New World:

Open Minecraft and select “Play”. Select “Create New” from the World tab. Confirm that the add-ons are loaded by clicking on the “Resource Packs” and “Behavior Packs” tabs. The add-on should appear in the “Active + Local” list. If the add-on is not under “Active”, look in the “Available” tab, select it and press “Activate”. Click “Create” to create a world with add-ons enabled.

To install an add-on in an existing world:

Open Minecraft and click “Play”. Click the pencil icon to edit the world where you want to activate the add-on. Select the “Resource Pack” tab. Downloaded packs will appear in “My Packs”. Activate the desired add-on, which will move it to the “Active” category.

To use add-ons in fields:

In the Realms section of your Worlds tab, click the pencil icon. Select the world location where you want to use the add-on. Click on “Edit World”. Navigate to the “Behavior Pack” or “Resource Pack” tab. Manage all active add-ons on your domain from this screen.

Note that if you log into a realm from a device running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, add-ons enabled on that realm will be automatically downloaded and applied.

FAQ about add-ons

What are the add-ons for Minecraft Edition? Add-ons add new content to your new or existing world: these can include blocks, objects, creatures, structures, furniture or mounts. How to disable add-ons in the world on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition? To disable an add-on, go to your world’s “Edit World” screen, click the “Resource Packs” or “Behavior Packs” tab, select the add-on you want to remove, and click “Deactivate”. do Note that deactivating will remove all elements added by the add-on, such as creatures and certain blocks. What are the recommendations for managing add-ons in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition? Always restart Minecraft in case of crashes or problems loading add-ons. For troubleshooting, make a backup copy of your world, make sure you download add-ons from the Marketplace, and be careful about loading multiple add-ons at once to avoid conflicts and performance issues. Where to download add-ons for minecraft bedrock edition? You can download add-ons directly from the Minecraft Marketplace. What is a premium add-on? Premium add-ons are content that you can download only by paying with Minecoins.