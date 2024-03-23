Riffmaster: Pre-orders open for guitars in France! | Xbox
Earlier in the year, PDP released a brand new guitar to play at the Fortnite Festival like a real rockstar. Today, the price and release date of Riffmaster in France has finally been announced.
PDP Riffmaster Guitar Price and Release Date Announced!
After appearing on Amazon US yesterday, Riffmaster is now available for pre-order on Amazon FR! It costs €149.99 (€199.99 on PlayStation 4 and 5) and has a May 3 release date. On Amazon US, it can be pre-ordered for $129.99.
This new guitar should pique the curiosity of those nostalgic for the great era of rock bands and guitar heroes. This is clearly a more modern guitar with welcome features that will please Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival players in the future.
Features of PDP Riffmaster
- One model is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the other is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
- Guitar compatible with Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival in the future
- Wireless connection via dongle
- Green, Red, Yellow, Blue and Orange keys
- 2*5 frets. Above and below the handle
- Presence of vibrato
- Presence of a joystick on top of the handle for easy navigation
- Battery with 36 hours of autonomy
- A jack port to connect your headphones
- Possibility to remove the microphone protector to store the dongle or otherwise change it to customize the guitar
- Detachable head
- Can be folded in half for storage
Unfortunately, Rock Band 4 just received its final DLC, but Riffmaster can still be used on hundreds of songs already available.