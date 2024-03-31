Pixel Sundays: Red Dead Redemption – Experience the Wild West





What is Red Dead?

Red Dead is a game series from Rockstar Games, which has released many games since 2004. The game represents the typical Wild West, known from many movies and stories. A time full of bandits, Avengers and other dangerous people. And all this on the backs of horses, crossing the plain. Of course, always with revolvers and other weapons. Wild West encounters with hostile gangs and more.





Red Dead Games

A total of 5(6) Red Dead games have been released. The series began with the Red Dead Revolver game released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The game sold a total of 500,000 copies, making the franchise an instant success.

In 2010, the first Red Dead Redemption was released, which became an absolute bestseller. It especially won over players with its open world and the possibility to play online. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and sold 7.6 million copies. Alongside Red Dead Redemption, the free browser game Red Dead Redemption: Gunslingers was launched on Facebook to promote the main game.

A few months after the success of Redemption, Red Dead Redemption: Nightmare of the Living Dead was released. The game tells Redemption as a standalone story, but the game has a big addition of zombies. The game has sold over 1.1 million copies. All three games were developed by Rockstar San Diego.

Finally, we come to 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and 2019’s Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest and most popular game in the series, boasting over 36 million sales. Red Dead Online is not a game at all, but simply a stripped down version of Red Dead Redemption 2, which only allows multiplayer, but not the story.

The story of the Red Dead Revolver

The part where we report stories is full of spoilers. If you don’t want spoilers, click here to skip all spoilers.





In Red Dead Revolver, you play Red Harlow in the 1880s. As a child, he receives a revolver from his father. General Diego also wants this revolver and the family kills him to get it. Red Scorpion manages to escape by shooting off the attacker’s arm with a revolver known as a revolver. A few years later, Red returns to seek revenge on his family’s killers. Meanwhile, Red becomes a famous bounty hunter and sniper.

The town sheriff gives red new missions to defeat the criminals. Through his work, Red gets closer and closer to his family’s killers, and his dream of revenge becomes more and more a reality.

A story of Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption takes place in 1911 in the American Wild West, near the Mexican border. Former outlaw John Marston is forced by the authorities to capture one of his gang members. Only then can he get back his kidnapped family. In the desert town of Armadillo, his first attempt fails, but John does not give up. He continues to pursue the target to Mexico, where he works with the rebels and the government to achieve his goal.





Meanwhile, John must also help overthrow the corrupt Colonel Allende. Eventually, John manages to kill his target man and another gang member. The former leader of the gang, Dutch van der Linde, commits suicide, and thus ends the old gang. After this, John returns to his family as planned and lives a quiet, comfortable life as a farmer.

However, John is betrayed by a federal agent he worked with and is killed. Next, you play as John’s son Jack, who seeks revenge for his father’s murder after his mother’s death. But Jack’s fate remains an open mystery as the game ends at this point.

The Story of Red Dead Redemption: Nightmare of the Living Dead

In Red Dead Redemption: Nightmare of the Living Dead, you play as Marston. One night, he and his wife are awakened by his uncle, who has turned into a zombie. Marston picks up his gun, infecting his son and wife. He locks his wife and child in the house and goes in search of a doctor. After realizing in the next city that there is infection everywhere, he follows some rumors and goes to Mexico. There he meets the Aztec deity Ayuhteotal in the form of a little girl. In a cave, Marst must hand over the masks he found earlier to end the plague. This helps, but the mask is later stolen by Seth. Now it’s Marston’s task to rid the world of zombies once and for all.

The story of Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place in 1899. You play the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the notorious Dutch van der Linde gang. After a failed robbery in Blackwater, the gang tries to escape east from law enforcement. But that doesn’t stop gangs from committing crimes. They also commit a train robbery on the train of Leviticus Cornwall, a wealthy oil tycoon. After this burglary, Cornwall joins the Pinkerton Detective Agency in the gang.





The game consists of an epilogue and six chapters. He chronicles the travels and struggles of the Dutch van der Linde gang in the East. Internal tension and pursuit by the Pinkerton Detective Agency await you.

In the last chapter, the situation gets worse. Arthur has contracted tuberculosis and must decide whether to fight for the money or his friends. This decision determines the death and survival of his gang.

In the epilogue you play the already known John Marston, who is trying to build a new life. But eventually, he is taken to his past. The play ends with him ranching and marrying his wife Abigail. Thus, the game directly connects to its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption.

Gameplay development

The first game in the Red Dead series is Red Dead Revolver. In this third person game you get new bounty missions from the sheriff of the desert town of Brimstone. A total of 27 levels/chapters await you, which will take you to different locations, such as a ghost town or a train. Areas are freely explorable and often provide small details, making exploration interesting. Often there are duels where you have to defeat your opponent with the Dead Eye function, a kind of slow motion. To do this, the camera moves closer to the player.





Six years later, in 2010, Red Dead Redemption hit the market. The game was much less linear than its predecessor. Here, there was now one main mission and a few side missions to keep you busy. Red Dead Redemption is an open world game where you can decide which mission you want to do. Additionally, the game is played in third person. You can explore the open world on foot, on horseback, by horse-drawn carriage, or partially by train. In combat, you can take cover and blindly or aimlessly shoot your enemies, just like in GTA V. You also have many weapons at your disposal, such as shotguns, rifles, explosives and more.

The latest game is Red Dead Redemption 2. Here too, it’s a third-person open world game. One of the new features is hunting. You can hunt animals in the world and skin them for resources. This allows you to craft new, better equipment or sell loot for money. All NPCs have a set routine, which makes the world come alive.

Multiplayer modes in Red Dead games

The only two main games Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 have multiplayer. In Red Dead Redemption, there were several modes that you could play online with up to 16 players. There were modes like deathmatch, capture the bag or capture the flag. Additionally, there is a free roam mode, where the player can explore the world of Red Dead Redemption alone or with friends. Here, players can ally themselves and form clans. These clans can then also fight against other player clans in clan battles.





In Red Dead Redemption 2, the focus of multiplayer is the open world. Here you can explore the vast world of Red Dead Redemption 2 with a few friends. You can hunt together and, of course, play missions. These missions are action packed and provide you with long lasting fun. But that’s not all. There are also PvP modes where you can fight against other players alone or with friends. In Capture the Flag, Deathmatch or other modes. With Red Dead Online purchase, you only unlock Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer. However, this does not allow you to play the Red Dead Redemption story.

Free Red Dead with GTA+

A few days ago, Rockstar Games announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be added to GTA+. But what exactly is GTA+? GTA+ is a subscription that you can buy from Rockstar Games. It gives you some free cars, outfits and XXL garage in GTA Online, but much more. As long as you have a subscription, you can play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, and now, of course, Red Dead Redemption and Nightmare of the Dead. . – Live for free. The price hasn’t changed with the new games added to GTA+.

GTA+ is only available on Xbox and PlayStation and costs €5.99 per month. The perks for GTA Online change regularly, and there’s always free play money. This subscription can be canceled monthly.

Save on buying Red Dead Games

Interested in Red Dead games and want to buy them? No problem! At GocleCD you can find games at the best prices. GocleCD compares prices for you from over 60 verified sellers, always showing you the best price. Here’s a comparison of Red Dead games for you, so you only pay for what you want. From now on, compare all your games with GocleCD and save them for future.

GocleCD has got you covered with the best offers available



Download the free GocleCD browser extension – save money

To always be up to date with video game news, trailers and best offers, you should add us to your favorites.



You can find all the best and cheapest online deals for CD keys, game codes, gift cards and antivirus software from verified CD key sellers on our store page.



To never miss any GocleCD news, subscribe to us on Google News.

Read this post at:



by Killian

More related articles