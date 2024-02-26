Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story Released – Compare Prices & Save





Riot Games, the renowned developer behind some of the world’s most famous titles like League of Legends and Valorant, has decided to expand with the League of Legends franchise in recent years. This decision taken by the Riot Forge team involved different teams working together to create several new games with different styles and gameplay. Titles published under the umbrella of “A League of Legends Story”.

A new chapter in the video game series, much appreciated by LOL fans as well as newcomers to the franchise, is Bandal Tale: A League of Legends Story. Released on February 21, 2024 on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store).





What is Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story

Developed by Lazy Bear Games, behind the popular Graveyard Keeper, Bandle Tale offers an RPG experience that combines crafting and farming simulation elements with a classic exploration experience. The game will focus primarily on the Yordals of Bandal City, and as a Yordal who has completed a 101-year apprenticeship period, you are finally ready to explore the city’s many portals. But unfortunately, during the party, something seems to break through the portal and throw the city into chaos. Your task will be to restore the portal and thus bring peace to the peaceful city of Bendle City. All have the classic graphic style of 32-bit games but with a wider color palette and almost pastel shades. Not forgetting the many fluid and pleasant animations of characters and environments.





Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story Gameplay

The Lazy Bear Games title features Yarnville, a town of threads, and Yordles, bipedal, mammalian spirits. The objective of the game will be very simple, which is to restore the various portals around the city. And after completing an apprenticeship in Yordle’s shoes, it will be up to us to resolve the situation, thanks to our magical weaving skills, reconnecting all the portals and thus Bandal City.

The gameplay will be a classic adventure RPG with crafting and life simulation elements, in which we will visit 5 new islands, each with a different look from the others to restore portals. But there will also be interactions with other Yordles, where you can show off your farming and crafting skills to keep morale high and make your friends happy. Expect to see some 16 Yordal champions appear, while facing all League of Legends champions. In short, a very pleasant experience suitable for everyone, in which we can relax and enjoy the beautiful adventure featuring Yordles.





Bendall Tail: System Requirements

Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story has very light system requirements that make it suitable and playable on rather old machines without too many issues.

Required configuration

Minimum:



Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 / AMD FX-8320 / Intel Core i7-6770HQ

Intel Core i3-4160 / AMD FX-8320 / Intel Core i7-6770HQ Memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM Graphic card: GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7750 / Iris Pro Graphics 580

GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7750 / Iris Pro Graphics 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Collection: 2 GB available space

Recommended:



Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM Graphic card: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB)

GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Collection: 2 GB available space





