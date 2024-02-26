Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story Released – Compare Prices & Save
Riot Games, the renowned developer behind some of the world’s most famous titles like League of Legends and Valorant, has decided to expand with the League of Legends franchise in recent years. This decision taken by the Riot Forge team involved different teams working together to create several new games with different styles and gameplay. Titles published under the umbrella of “A League of Legends Story”.
A new chapter in the video game series, much appreciated by LOL fans as well as newcomers to the franchise, is Bandal Tale: A League of Legends Story. Released on February 21, 2024 on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store).
Get Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story at an unbeatable price with GocleCD.
What is Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story
Developed by Lazy Bear Games, behind the popular Graveyard Keeper, Bandle Tale offers an RPG experience that combines crafting and farming simulation elements with a classic exploration experience. The game will focus primarily on the Yordals of Bandal City, and as a Yordal who has completed a 101-year apprenticeship period, you are finally ready to explore the city’s many portals. But unfortunately, during the party, something seems to break through the portal and throw the city into chaos. Your task will be to restore the portal and thus bring peace to the peaceful city of Bendle City. All have the classic graphic style of 32-bit games but with a wider color palette and almost pastel shades. Not forgetting the many fluid and pleasant animations of characters and environments.
Bendall’s Tale: League of Legends Story Gameplay
The Lazy Bear Games title features Yarnville, a town of threads, and Yordles, bipedal, mammalian spirits. The objective of the game will be very simple, which is to restore the various portals around the city. And after completing an apprenticeship in Yordle’s shoes, it will be up to us to resolve the situation, thanks to our magical weaving skills, reconnecting all the portals and thus Bandal City.
The gameplay will be a classic adventure RPG with crafting and life simulation elements, in which we will visit 5 new islands, each with a different look from the others to restore portals. But there will also be interactions with other Yordles, where you can show off your farming and crafting skills to keep morale high and make your friends happy. Expect to see some 16 Yordal champions appear, while facing all League of Legends champions. In short, a very pleasant experience suitable for everyone, in which we can relax and enjoy the beautiful adventure featuring Yordles.
Bendall Tail: System Requirements
Bendall Tale: A League of Legends Story has very light system requirements that make it suitable and playable on rather old machines without too many issues.
Required configuration
Minimum:
- Operating System: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 / AMD FX-8320 / Intel Core i7-6770HQ
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphic card: GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7750 / Iris Pro Graphics 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Collection: 2 GB available space
Recommended:
- Operating System: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphic card: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Collection: 2 GB available space
Discover the Bandel Tale: Tales of Legends at an unbeatable price with GOCLECD
Download GocleCD Browser Extension for Free – Save Money
For all the latest video game news, trailers and best deals, be sure to bookmark us.
You can find all the best and cheapest online deals on CD keys, game codes, gift cards and antivirus software from verified CD key sellers on our store page.
| To not miss any news from Allkeyshop, subscribe to Google News.
Read this post at:
by whizzerlow
More related articles
-
Pixel Sundays: Evolution of the Persona Series
11 hours ago | News
What is Persona Persona is a video game series developed and published by Atlus. The series, which spans 28 years, initially began as a spin-off of Japan’s most popular and well-known series, Megami Tensei. The series first gained attention with Persona 3, which radically (…)
-
Dragon’s Dogma 2, demo as a taste of the game at €65?
2 days ago | News
The release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is less than a month away, the sequel to Capcom’s fantasy action RPG that captivated gamers with its enjoyable gameplay and well-designed game world. Fans are eager to get their hands on the title and try it out, but thanks to one user (…)
-
Pokemon Day 2024: Tune in for a new presentation of Pokemon Presents
2 days ago | News
Pokemon Day is finally here, celebrated on February 27. Like every year, we will have exciting news related to one of the most popular franchises in the world, Pocket Monsters created by Satoshi Tajiri. A day full of news and celebrations both live and digital for fairs, shows, (…)
-
SEGA’s New Crazy Taxi Reboot: A 100-Player Service Game?
3 days ago | News
Crazy Taxi is a series that hasn’t been heard of in years, and yet, during the Game Awards 2023, amid a parade of many SEGA-branded titles, we got a glimpse of a new game. And above all, according to some recent rumours, we can expect some surprises from this new crazy taxi. (…)
-
WoW: SoD Phase 2 – Upcoming Class Changes and Rare Playtime Subscription Offers
3 days ago | Subscription
With the recent release of Phase 2 of Season of Discovery on World of Warcraft Classic on February 8, 2024, the Blizzard team released a series of fixes and adjustments for this new patch on February 20. A large part of the patch is focused on improving the gameplay of certain classes (…)
(TagsToTranslate)News