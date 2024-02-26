GTA 6 soundtrack leaks on Spotify and sends fans into a frenzy

There is still much we do not know GTA VISo when new information leaks online, you better believe fans are everywhere like wildfire.

The latest new information circulating is part of the game’s soundtrack that has reportedly appeared on Spotify, and fans are wondering what it could mean.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen the best song by Anita Ward, call meIt has been replaced by the official Spotify background GTA VI logo, leading to speculation that this was a mistake or that the song would play a major role in the next Rockstar game.

Licensed music has been a part of Grand Theft Auto games for years, and it’s always fun to see what music ends up on the next soundtrack. The set up song has been burned into my brain ever since it was used as an outro GTA V campaign, and fans think call me It can be used in the same way.

Fans commented on the post sharing the news, speculating that the song would be used for an upcoming trailer, become part of the game’s radio playlist, or perhaps be featured as an intro/outro for the story or one of its characters.

“Oh, that’s definitely the song from trailer 2, it just screams Vice City”

“the”call me “This song actually has a GTA trailer vibe.”

“I just checked and yes, it’s on his official page. I wonder if whoever runs his Spotify artist page knows that he’s done a deal with Rockstar for the rights and decided to release it.

My money is on the song being used in the upcoming trailer GTA VI, But given how long we had to wait for the first one, there’s no telling when we’ll get the second one.